Shaktimaan, Shrimaan Shrimati & Other Reruns Witness 52 Times Increase In TRP Post Ramayan!

Since the lockdown across the whole nation has been imposed by the government, rerun of popular old shows has become the latest trend on TV. After mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat, several other iconic shows like Shaktimaan, Shrimaan Shrimati and Dekh Bhai Dekh have also begin its re-run on television. While Ramayan is the highest grossing TV show since 2015, other shows are also fetching high TRPs.

A few days ago, BARC shared a tweet which showed how shows like Byomkesh Bakshi, Shaktimaan and Shrimaan Shrimati have improved viewership 52 fold. On the other hand, shows like Buniyaad, Dekh Bhai Dekh and Circus’ viewership has increased 8 fold.

Even in the South, the return of old classics like Metty Oli and Thangam have increased TV viewing.

Check out the tweet:

In the 4th edition of the Nielsen-BARC report, we saw high viewership in the premium panel, News and Movies dominated in week 14, Wrestlemania 36 and Ind-Pak classics stole the highest viewership in the sports genre, and kids and elders watched Ramayan and Mahabharat together. pic.twitter.com/2otpoUuxQO — BARCIndia (@BARCIndia) April 17, 2020

Ever since Ramayan’s rerun was announced, netizens went berserk to revisit the original saga. When it aired, the over three-decade-old TV series based on Hindu mythology, garnered 170 million viewers in four shows, read BARC’s tweet in the first week of April.

Well, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise because these shows were extremely popular back then and had really great storylines. The return of these shows brings back a lot of nostalgia and memories for people and during lockdown the shows are helping in keeping people calm and entertained.

