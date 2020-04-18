Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz Creates A Rap On His Journey, Netizens Compare Him To Eminem

Post his stint in Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz gained an immense fan following. The model-turned-actor, who finished off as a runner-up in the reality show, recently took to his Instagram to flaunt his amazing rapping skills. He shared a video where he can be seen rapping like a total pro!

Asim wrote on his post: ‘Sharing A Rap video specially for my Amazing Fans

Thankyou so much for all the love and support🙏’

Check out the video here:

In the video, Asim has rapped about his life and his struggles to reach where he is today. The lyrics, the rhythm and his attitude, everything is top-notch and he looks like a professional.

As soon as he uploaded the video, his fans went crazy. The post is flooded with amazing comments from his fans and #AsimRapper has also been trending. While most of the people appreciated his performance and called him a down to earth person for keeping his fans entertained, some of his fans also compared him to the infamous rapper, Eminem, which is a huge deal.

Check out some of the tweets here:

Asim is not a social media person but still he is uploading something everyday for his fans. He loves us more than anyone else, you just need to believe in him and support him always. I can promise you that he will never disappoint you. <3 #AsimRapper — Asim Riaz Fan Page 🌟 (@AsimRiazFP) April 17, 2020

random but asim's rap flow reminds me of eminem and it makes me so nostalgic because it's like my past is crisscrossing with the present.#AsimRapper — sum (@sikesalki) April 17, 2020

He uses his rap to express himself. Those are his real feelings without any filter. And that's why I love his rap. <3 #RapperAsim pic.twitter.com/w1dpzxHPFN — Shri | Asim🌟 (@shrinalpatel98) April 17, 2020

Post his stint in Bigg Boss, Asim featured in music videos alongside Bollywood beauty Jaqueline Fernandes and another one with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. Both the songs went viral and were hugely appreciated by his fans.

Did you like Asim’s rap song? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!