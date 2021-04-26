Shubhangi Atre, who is well known for portraying the role of Angoori Bhabi on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, was tested positive of coronavirus pandemic in April. The actress immediately observed self-quarantine which helped her to recover from the virus.

Now the actress is opening up about her experience of dealing with the virus and at the same time, she also gave some important suggestions to the readers. Scroll down to know more about what she said.

During a conversation with SpotboyE, Shubhangi Atre said, “In the beginning, it was normally like the days you are facing cough and cold. But later on, it starts taking away your energy and leaves you restless. Even you feel so irritated that you want to shout and cry like something is really wrong and you feel there will be no tomorrow. Breathing issues start and you don’t feel like eating. Thinking about it gives you a sense of vomiting. I feel blessed to get recovered. It was a really bad time. But one needs to be very positive and be happy in this phase.”

Shubhangi Atre also revealed that she was worried about her daughter and her husband the whole time whether they were having their food on time and they are following the guidelines properly.

When asked about her health now after recovering from COVID, the 40-year-old actress said, “I have lost my energy level. I feel tired and feel like sleeping all the time. We all are flooded with health advice, diet plans, forwarded messages. And we have seen people following those guidelines. But what we often do not understand is that every human body reacts differently, so one must consult with an expert before taking up any such diet plan. I was under consultation as my doctor suggested to me I followed it including some kadha.”

However, when she was asked about whether she would okay shooting amid the COVID-19 crisis, Shubhangi Atre said, “I will have to. As one can understand how work is important and it’s just not only about me. I can’t be greedy. I can’t be unprofessional when the makers are worried about our health like family. And my team is taking no risk and decisions are taken looking at the situation. Our safety is the first priority.”

