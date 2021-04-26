Priyank Sharma has always been a part of controversies as long as his love life is concerned. The actor created a lot of noise over his relationship with Divya Agarwal in Splitsvilla. However, things turned upside down owing to his ‘friendship’ with Benafsha Soonawalla in Bigg Boss. Eventually, the former couple split and he began dating Ben secretly. But looks like another controversy has now been stirred! Read on for details.

It was amid the lockdown that Benafsha and Priyank confirmed their relationship. The couple posted a lovey-dovey picture with the caption ‘confirmation.’ However, back in February, fans noticed all their romantic pictures being removed from their Instagram feed. Rumours soon were rife that the couple has split.

A piece of good news was received when Priyank Sharma travelled to Bhopal to surprise his lady love. The couple reportedly celebrated Valentine’s Day together. Now, amidst it all, a fan had been constantly poking the Puncch Beat actor and accusing him of cheating on Benafsha Soonawalla.

Priyank Sharma took to his Instagram and shared a screenshot of a fan sharing hate messages every single day. One of the recent messages read, “Why are you so upset, I love you both that’s why I always want you guys together.” Another screenshot in the string read, “Confirmed News… Priyank cheated on Benafsha.”

In the caption, Priyanka slammed the social media user as he wrote, “I love you TOO, so much you have no CLUE,!,, Two years, some more than 2000 accounts, harassing/tagging me my friends and my family. Same time every day following the same pattern ⏱. HOW MUCH ARE YOU GETTING PAID? You can’t be a fan you OBSESSED FUCK you are a SHAME! Don’t take my admirers down by calling yourself one. We need help. ITS HIGHEST TIME.”

He even tagged the cybercrime and urged them to take an action over the harassment he’s been continuously facing.

