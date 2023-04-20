Salman Khan’s Eid offering Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is ready to hit the theatres and his fans are getting advance bookings with seats filling fast for his Eid opening. But actor Viveck Vaswani cannot understand the film’s pricing strategy and questioned about the same on Twitter.

Viveck was trying to book tickets for Bhaijaan’s film. But as he chose options he was surprised to see that one ticket costs 1320 Rs. He checked for options and could not follow the pricing structure and how it was being decided.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actor took to Twitter and wrote, I understand Eid and Insignia and Bhais film and all! I don’t understand 1320/- per seat. With popcorn at 400/- per, it’s going to cost 10k for a family of 4 for this treat! Not counting car parking and other sundries. Trust me, they’ll wait a few days to see it on OTT.”

Viveck’s tweet sparked a debate in his comments section where people tried to justify the pricing since he was choosing Insignia which is meant for luxury and privilege. A user wrote, “I’m sure only those families which can afford 10k for a movie will go to INOX Insignia, others will either go to single screens or wait for OTT release.. There’s a huge gap between extremely low-end and a premium movie-watching experience in India.”

But Viveck further elaborated how spending luxury budgets on an action tapori film made no sense. He replied, “Let’s go a little deeper, equally luxury options are available at less than half across the board. So 1320/- is not a first option especially for an action tapori film. Hence my lack of understanding of how their mind works!!”

Another user tried to reason that Viveck is booking privileged tickets and paying the price for it. The user wrote, “Insignia is the premium high end theatre of Inox catering mostly to the ones who are willing to splurge in exchange for a luxury experience- most middle class folks don’t fall into this category. It’s akin to saying people would’nt eat out coz luxury fine-dining is so costly.”

One more user expressed how there are choices that are much cheaper and the tickets are just a matter of choice and who can afford what. The comment read, “I’m sure there r many multiplexes like G7 or a PVR Juhu where prices r much less or reasonable , but do watch it on the big screen n not on the TV”.

This user even made a request to watch the film in theatres, whatever ticket price range one can afford but not on the TV. To this Viveck replied, “Tell those whose monthly income is an average of 15/20 k a month. That’s 95% of the country.”

Viveck Vaswani closed his debate on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ticket prices by not blaming the multiplexes and team or the Salman Khan film. He just pointed out that the deciding parameters and decision-making for ticket prices is strange.

He tweeted a last note which read, “They’ll blame the film. Not the wrong show timings, not the wrong ticket price, not the wrong plex in the wrong place in the city. But they will NOT allow the team that created the budget, story, cast, film to choose the best way to exploit the film. That is a strangers job!”

Check out this discussion here and let us know your views in the comments section.

I understand Eid and Insignia and Bhais film and all! I don’t understand 1320/- per seat. With popcorn at 400/- per, it’s going to cost 10k for a family of 4 for this treat! Not counting car parking and other sundries. Trust me, they’ll wait a few days to see on OTT. pic.twitter.com/RsLshVHzV2 — Viveck Vaswani (@FanViveck) April 18, 2023

For the unversed, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, and others in pivotal roles is a family entertainer which releases on April 21.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut Was Upset With Aamir Khan After He Hosted A Special Screening For Her, “She Never Told…”, Said The Actor Who Wanted To Know The Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News