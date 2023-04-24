Kareena Kapoor Khan made a lot of noise when she reportedly demanded 12 crores to play the role of Sita in Ramayana. Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra have been among the leading names demanding equality in the paycheck. Phool Aur Kaante actress Madhoo is now breaking her silence and says Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt deserve higher remuneration because they’re all crowd-pullers. Scroll below for details!

Gone are the days when women were featured in films for just the purpose of eye candies. Today, Deepika Padukone is equally part of the action roles as John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan in a film like Pathaan. Katrina Kaif is coming up with the first-ever female superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar. But one issue that seemingly remains constant is the disparity in their salaries compared to their male contemporaries.

Phool Aur Kaante actress Madhoo is now revealing the evolution in Bollywood as far as pay disparity is concerned. She told the Times of India, “Agar film achchi chali toh log bolte the Ajay Devgn ki film hit ho gayi, Akshay Kumar ki film hit ho gayi, aur agar flop hoti thi toh log bolte the Ajay Devgn ki film flop ho gayi, Akshay Kumar ki film flop ho gayi. I never got blamed for anything. My market went on for 10 years and I was busy with good films. Some became hits and people praised the jodi. No one discredited me for any film, and hence I never questioned it. But hats off to the girls who are questioning it today.”

Madhoo continued, “Actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are actually pulling crowds to theatres, so they should definitely ask for higher remuneration. If people are coming to see Deepika, she has the right to ask for the money. In my time, people didn’t come to see just Madhoo on screen; they came to see Ajay-Madhoo, Akshay-Madhoo and so on. I never questioned it because that was the truth.”

Previously, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, as well as Alia Bhatt, have mentioned how they deserve to be paid equally because they know they’re worth it.

