Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have always been the talk of the town. They were rumoured to be dating for some years but they always maintained the ‘good friends’ status until some time back when Tiger called Disha single. Despite all, the actress maintained a cordial relationship with his family, especially his sister Krishna Shroff and last night, Disha was spotted with Krishna and her mother, Ayesha Shroff. The internet always gives their two cents whenever they spot Disha, mostly in reference to her outfit and this time, with her clothes, they gave out some funny comments about the trio hanging out together despite Disha and Tiger’s rumoured breakup. Scroll below to get all the deets!

For the unversed, Tiger and Disha’s rumoured love story started from the sets of their film Baaghi. They were often spotted hanging out together and attending events as well. Tiger in his appearance on the Koffee With Karan Season 7, claimed that he is single and Disha is also single.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Sunday night, Disha Patani, along with Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna, was spotted outside a fancy restaurant in the city, prompting the netizens to pass their snarky remarks. Before diving into that, let’s talk about what the stunning diva was wearing for the gathering. The Baghi actress wore a lacy black skater dress, as usual, flaunting her well-toned figure. Krishna was wearing a yellow knotted top with a colourful skirt. The video of them having a wonderful time while exiting the restaurant was captured by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhyani and it has been posted on Instagram.

Taking to the comment section, one of the users wrote, “Btao inki samjh nhi aati.. Bete ki na hone wali Bahu ke sath party kr rhi h.”

Another comment read, “It means tiger abhi zinda hai”

One of them said, “Are Disha Shroff family ke sath lagta hai Disha 🐅 ka patch up ho gaya ha”

A fourth user wrote, “Disha(Raasta) PATANAHI”

One of them even enquired about the missing Shroff, “Tiger shroff kha h”

Followed by, “Ye log public ko confused karte rahte hai kabhi lagta h tiger bhai ki setting hai kabhi lagta h wo gym partner ki setting or public pareshan h bhai “

“Kuch salo baad disha bhi Shroff ban jaigi. Disha patani se disha Shroff Tigger bhaiya ko manane ki deer hai fir ye sab disha ki saheliyan hong”

“Tiger chhut gha to ab uski maa or bahen ko pataa rhi he last hope…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A few days ago, Disha Patani sparked romance rumours with model Alexandar Ilic, sharing mushy photos on social media confirming her breakup with Tiger Shroff.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Katrina Kaif Sparks Pregnancy Rumour Once Again After Attending Salman Khan’s Sister’s Eid Party, Netizen Says “Kat Looks So Beautiful Hope She’s Pregnant”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News