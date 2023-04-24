Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has opened to mixed reviews and now even Bhai fans have decided to drop truth bombs on the actor. After Eid celebrations, Salman Khan dropped his picture on the internet and captioned it ‘Thank you’ for love and support Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is getting.

As soon as the actor posted the thank note, his fans bombarded his comments section criticising his latest work. While some were very harsh with their words, others tried to tone down but did not hesitate to say that he should make better films. Some even pointed out how he is misusing his stardom.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on Eid with an ensemble cast starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, and others. But seems like this time audiences were not trapped by the glamorous casting. As soon as Salman Khan posted a thank you, netizens decided to tell him the truth in a harsh way. Scroll down to read the comments.

Salman Khan shared his picture and wrote, “Thank u for all your love n support. Thank u, really appreciate it” #KBKJ. A user commented, “Bhai our love for you is endless. But please work with good directors & make better movies. Don’t do such a small film do big scale film that suits your stardom. It’s a request from a ardent fan.”

Another fan tried to tone down the criticism and wrote, “Ek baar aache directors ke saath kaam karo bhai phir aapke stardom ka sahi use hoga this not even a 30% of your true potential.” However, rest of the fans decided to call a spade a spade.”Bhai ye ulte seedhe logo ko success dilane k chakkar mei movies mat banao Or na hi faltu director k sath. Kyu barbaad kr rahe apne aap ko matlabi logo k liye” wrote a user. Another user commented sarcastically, “Kisi ka bhai kisi ki Jaan ne hm sb ki Jaan le li bhaijjan!”

One user pointed out how Salman Khan is feeding them with anything and misusing the stardom he has been bestowed upon. The user wrote, “Sahi me movie bilkul bhi achi nahi hai apne megastardum ka fayda uthaya hai.” Another user asked him straight forward to not remake films. The comment read, “Sir movie bohot acchi hai ek request hai aap remake mat kiya karo, do nice film like sultan bajrangi bhaijan etc.”

One user trashed the film calling it nonsense, and wrote, “Bakwas movie south remake pavan kalyaan movie.”

On another note, recently, Telugu fans also bashed the film for not justifying a star of Venkatesh Daggubati’s stature in the film and using him in all the frames as a side piece, with Salman Khan taking all the credit. Fans felt cheated by Venky Mama star’s presence in the film.

Even Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband Abhinav Kohli appreciated his step-daughter Palak Tiwari’s debut film but pointed out the irony of the film industry where no one can look better than the lead actress taking a sly dig at the makers.

However, unfazed by all the criticism, the film continues to earn decent numbers at the Box Office, and Salman Khan will now move over to his next big action flick Tiger 3 by Yash Raj Films, where Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance as Pathaan.

