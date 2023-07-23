Katrina Kaif, John Abraham & Salman Khan have a bad history. It all started when Katrina Kaif reportedly went crying to Bhaijaan after getting replaced in John Abraham’s film Saaya. However, the tables turned when she turned an established actress and was signed for New York by Yash Raj Films and Kabir Khan. The only hook was the lead actor John!

Salman Khan, in an interview, revealed that Katrina was adamant about John not being in the film, holding grudges but he explained to her to be the bigger person. He even claimed, “Mere aur Katrina ke badappan ki wajah se John ko wo film mili.”

John Abraham was told about this statement in Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat once, and he explained his side of the story. The actor revealed that the film was Saaya where he shot with Katrina once. The next day she was not on set, and he asked the director, “Wo ladki kahan gayi?” Then he was told that she was replaced. He even clarified that the time this happened, his film Jism had not even been released. So he did not have any power to replace or recommend heroines.

However, when the host kept on teasing him about Salman Khan’s Badappan quote, the actor replied, “Thank You.” He further said, “Ji bilkul Katrina us samay bahut badi star thi aur main unka shukriya ada karna chaahunga ki unhone mujhe aur Kabir Khan ko aur hum sabko ek hit film di.” To this the audience burst out laughing.

The video clip was shared on a Reddit community r/BollyBlindsNGossips and netizens took hilarious digs at this immature fight. A user wrote, “Teeno ko acting nhi aati aur ek dusre ko nikal rahe hai.” The humour became darker when another comment added, “neil nitin mukesh too.” This went to the darkest zone when a reply further added, “Toh yeh ho gaye teen aur teen Chheh!”

People are also reacting to the clip where Salman explained the whole story about this casting and dropping event. A user wrote, “They did the most unprofessional thing to happen, and wtf Those people there clapping for Salman’s word …” Another user wrote, “Salman being his bully self here, and openly admitting to it hey John we spared you. Also shows what kind of relationship Kat and Salman had.”

Fans did not spare John Abraham as well. A user wrote, “One of the arrogant jerks, just search on youtube for his videos how he deals with his fans. Also, I’m not a fan of Salman or John or Katrina. Just saying fax.” Another user wrote, “When these ppl can bully john who was pretty well-known actor at that time. Just think about how they can destroy newcomers and promote their friends kids in those roles.”

You can watch the video here and read the entire discussion thread.

