Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar were once one of the most loved on-screen pairs of Bollywood with multiple hits to their credit, and they started out with Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. The duo in 2010 collaborated with Farah Khan for her comedy film Tees Maar Khan, but unfortunately, it turned out to be a big dud at the box office; once, while promoting it on Masterchef India, Katrina and Akki showcased a fun banter between them and here’s a throwback video from that episode.

The film was released in 2010, and Katrina’s Sheila Ki Jawani was probably the only highlight of this film, the lead who otherwise has a crackling chemistry on screen failed to impress the audience here. The duo stopped pairing up for a long time and reunited once again for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in 2021.

In 2010 while promoting Tees Maar Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Farah Khan came on the Grand Finale of MasterChef India, where the lead pair indulged in a cooking challenge and were asked to make Spanish omelettes. Katrina taking the task seriously, started preparing the dish, but Akki, who is known to be a prankster, sneaks up and empties an entire bowl of salt into her dish. But unfortunately, he gets caught, and Kat runs after him to beat him with a spatula leaving everyone in splits.

Akshay Kumar owing to his prank, got disqualified, leading Katrina Kaif to be the winner. This throwback video has been going viral on Instagram and has been posted by AkshayPlanet, and the comments on this post are pure gems.

One of them wrote, “Khiladi ko sirf Kat hi maar sakti hai”

Another commented, “Khiladi sirf apne pasandida ladki se hi mar khaa sakta he”

A thrid user compliment the pair wrote, “Best on screen couple of bollywood..i love them both….”

One of them said, “only she could have hit him”

Followed by “Sabse achchi jodi hai”, “This is reason why see didn’t work together for 10yrs”, and loads of lol and heart emojis.

Check out the video here:

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in OMG 2, which is expected to release on August 11th, and Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas in the pipeline.

