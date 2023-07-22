Sunil Dutt has been an iconic personality and a great orator. He knew how to grasp the attention of his audience. And he once did the same when he attended the music launch of his son Sanjay Dutt’s film Khoobsoorat with Urmila Matondkar. Everyone remembers the legendary song Ae Shivani tu lagti hai nani! from the film. This is just for reference so that you do not miss the context of this incident we are about to reveal.

So, Dutt senior was attending the music launch of the film and wondered if he was singing Ae Shivani! instead of Sanjay Dutt flaunting his chiseled body and muscles. We don’t say or wish it, but Dutt senior definitely wished the same as he expressed his desire to sing the songs of Khoobsoorat with Urmila on screen.

However, the way he expressed his desire was a bit weird. But considering the respect he earned, people did not point out the awkwardness of the conversation and brushed it off laughing. Scroll down to read what Sunil Dutt said about romancing on-screen and missed opportunities with actresses.

The Mother India actor, while talking to the media said, “Kyunki Hamare zamane mein humko mauka hi nahi milta tha heroine ko haath lagane ka. Sirf ek mauka aakhir mein milta tha ki jab sab cheezein khatam ho jaati thi tab ek embrace ka mauka milta tha. Villain ko zyada mauka milta tha.” (We never got a chance to touch or hug the heroine in our generation. We rarely got a scene, sometimes at the end of the film, when everything was sorted, probably then the lead actors cuddled up. Villains got more such opportunities.)

However, what came next was a shocker. He further said, “Tab bhi mujhe yaad hai us waqt bhi heroine itna sharmati thi ki embrace karne se pehle beech mein haath rakh leti thi. Kaash Sanjay Dutt mera baap hota aur main uska beta hota to aaj ye Khoobsoorat ke gaane main gaa raha hota.” (I rememeber, despite getting rare opportunities to embrace actresses, they were so shy to give a hug that they would keep their hands in between. I wish I was Sanjay Dutt’s son and he was my father, then I would have been singing these songs of Khoobsoorat today.)

As Sunil Dutt, expressed his wish, actress of the film, Urmila Matondkar tried to maintain her calm and not laugh but burst out giggling at the actor’s statement and covered her face to not show it. The video was shared by an Instagram Handle, entertainmentsay and you can watch it here.

