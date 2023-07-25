Considering its controversial content, OMG 2’s co-producer Viacom 18 had decided to release the film on a streaming platform. But looks like Akshay Kumar’s decision for theatrical release had landed Oh My God producers in turmoil. Scroll below for all the details.

Negotiations with JioCinema had moved forward to the stage where the deal was on the verge of closure, when suddenly the deal was called off and a theatre release was announced.

So what exactly happened with Oh My God 2?

Here is an insider spilling the beans, “Viacom 18 was keen on the lucrative JioCinema offer—almost 90 crores. But then Akshay Kumar expressed a keen interest in letting OMG 2 release in cinemas.”

The streaming plans for OMG 2 were hastily called off after Akshay’s request for a theatre release.

Says the insider, “Now with the film stuck at the censor board, the producers are ruing their decision of changing their mind about the OTT release.”

Oh My God 2 is slated for theatrical release on August 11, 2023. Apart from Askhay Kumar, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in leading roles. The film will be clashing at the box office with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.

