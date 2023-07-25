Vicky Kaushal is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood today. He’s been active in showbiz since 2012, but it was Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike that made him an overnight sensation. Most rave about his humble and down-to-earth nature, but it is all the result of his thoughtful upbringing by his parents. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Vicky is the son of veteran action director Sham Kaushal and homemaker Veena Kaushal. He began his Bollywood journey as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur. It was only in 2015 that he made his acting debut with Masaan and went on to be a part of many projects like Raman Raghav 2.0, and Sanju before getting his due recognition in Uri.

Vicky Kaushal recalled his struggling days in an interview with Film Companion. He said, “My parents always made sure that both Sunny and me knew the difference between necessity and luxury. They always kept saying that necessity is something that will be provided to you, luxury is something you’ll have to earn on your own. That demarcation was always there. When we were going to college, when I was an AD whatever, we had a second car at home but I was never allowed to drive it. Unless I have to take mom to drop her for yoga. But if I have to go for my job, for my work, even if I have to go to Anurag sir’s office or auditions wagerah (etc.), I had to take a bus or an auto. I can’t solo-drive a car. You had to earn your car to do that.”

Vicky Kaushal also shared an instance on how his mom keeps him grounded. He added, “Mujhe yaad hai ek baar (I remember once) in 2018 or ‘19, one of the leading publications wrote a list of ‘Most Desirable’ and mera naam aa gaya tha usmei (My name was there in the list). I had come back from a trip. Doston ke sath khoob khaya, masti ki ye wo toh (I had eaten and enjoyed a lot with friends so turned fat). And I came back, I’m just lying down, my shirt is open and my mom is like, ‘Aa dekh lo, ye hai most desirable’ (See, he’s the most desirable). Trolling jab ghar pe hoti hai na aap shant rehte ho (You keep quiet when you get trolled at home). Internet can’t shape me (laughs)”

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sam Bahadur.

