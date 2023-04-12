Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, the newest addition to Netflix India’s film list, continues to be a huge success since its debut on March 24th, sustaining in the Top 10 for three consecutive weeks. The global films list for non-English content presently has it at number four this week. The film contains everything for a satisfying cinematic experience, leaving spectators feeling emotions of love, betrayal, anger and vengeance and more.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga directed by Ajay Singh stars Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar, showcasing their stellar performances and depth of characters. In the 1st week of its release, the film was trending in 3rd place and had been viewed for 11.7 million hours followed by the second week where the film moved to the 2nd place and had been viewed for over 17.3 million hours. In the 3rd week since its launch the film has been viewed for 4.2 million hours. The film has been collectively viewed for over 32 million hours by audiences over 3 weeks since its release.

Dinesh Vijan expressed his appreciation for the positive reception of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga by saying, “It is surreal to see our film soar mighty high and sustain in the top 10 for the past 3 weeks. The entire team has done an impeccable job to create a film as entertaining as Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Amar and Ajay, along with Sunny and Yami have put their heart and soul into this film, and I am so glad to see their hard work get applauded and praised so highly. We couldn’t have asked for anything more for this film, than being launched on Netflix, a platform that has enabled it to reach a massive international audience and give it the momentum it deserves.”

Talking about the love they received for Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga on Netflix, Amar Kaushik shared, “I am so grateful for this response from our audiences for our film. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is breaking records and crossing boundaries all over the globe….. It feels surreal! The success is all accredited to the entire team that has made this film sustain in Netflix’s top 10. I hope this film continues to be a non-stop roller coaster ride for our viewers.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films for Netflix India added, “We’re incredibly proud to see Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga deliver a tremendous performance both locally and globally over the past three weeks. Our heist thriller has captivated our audiences and to see so much love pouring in for Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and the creators is fantastic! One of Netflix’s unique abilities is to take local stories from India and showcase them to film lovers all around the world. It’s fantastic to see the impact of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga worldwide. We have built a strong slate of Indian films across multiple genres and can’t wait to share more of our films in the coming months.”

Chor Nikal ke Bhaga is a story about an air hostess and her businessman beau who are on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes horribly wrong, when the very plane carrying the diamonds is caught up in a hostage situation.

