Yami Gautam is one of those actresses who has built her career in Bollywood from scratch. She has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry with her talent and versatility and has a separate fanbase that adores her for her simplicity. The actress started her career with the television show “Chand Ke Paar Chalo” in 2008 and made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012 along with Ayushmann Khuranna. While the movie was a success at the box office, Yami could not celebrate it completely. Scroll on to learn why.

The Bala actress is one of those stars in Bollywood who rarely get roped into controversies. She recently made headlines for delivering a wonderful performance in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga opposite Sunny Kaushal. In a recent interview, Yami opened up about the challenges of coming from a non-filmy background and establishing a foot in the industry.

Talking about her career’s evolution with Indian Express, Yami Gautam said, “Six to seven years ago, I was looking for a script and now I’m looking for a good script, that’s the difference. Not that I wasn’t looking for a good script back then, but I was just looking for work, looking for something to work out. Thanks to 2019, two of my films, Uri and Bala, resurrected my career, gave me a whole new platform to voice my choices, the kind of films I want to associate with. To restart my journey on that path is the biggest difference (in me) today.”

Yami Gautam talked about the fear one she started in Bollywood. She felt that her wrong choices could end her career. She was lost in different opinions and while talking about it, she said, “One of the significant things I do remember from that (phase) is that I didn’t quite enjoy the success of my first film, because the moment that happened, there were a gazillion questions. You have your team, so they come in, the entourage, so much advice. They mean well for you, but there are so many voices that what you want kind of want recedes in the background.”

A Thursday actress added that she worried about different things. “Of course there’s fear, that this is what you should do, this is how you should dress, this is how you should carry yourself…Fear of losing work, fear of being in ‘out of sight out of mind’ situation, so you’ve to be seen.” she added. Yami continued that despite all those thoughts, she found perspective in life with experience. “If I’m confident about my talent or what I can do as an actor, what I’m here to learn as an actor, then I will wait for that and not compromise on my work.”

