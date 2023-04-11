Ever since it has been confirmed that Jr. NTR will lock horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 to be directed by Ayan Mukerji, fans have been keeping a tab on every little detail from the upcoming action extravaganza.

Very recently, it was reported that the RRR actor was not the first choice for the film. In fact, War 2 was offered to Baahubali star Prabhas first who then passed it on to Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and then the film came to NTR’s kitty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now a source close to YRF has rubbished all these rumours and confirmed Jr. NTR was the first and the only choice for the Hrithik Roshan starrer film. If the actor would have rejected it, then the only options were a few names from the Hindi Film Industry. No other actors from the South were being considered for the role.

“NTR was Aditya Chopra’s first and only choice for War 2. In-fact, the character has been written keeping the traits of the RRR actor in mind. War 2 is designed as a fight between two superstars – Hrithik Roshan and NTR – and the idea is to celebrate the persona of both of them. The talks with him are in progress for the last 5 months, and the things finally materialized on paper in March end,” revealed a trade source exclusively to Pinkvilla.

Reportedly Jr. NTR is being paid a whopping amount of 45 crores for the film. The film requires a long term commitment and hence the price. War 2, will be a part of YRF’s Spy Universe and there might be a possibility that later War 2 stars meet Pathaan and Tiger in some spy universe film.

For more such interesting scoop stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Raj Kundra Hides His Face Yet Again With An Unusual Face Mask At The Airport Alongside Shilpa Shetty, Netizens Troll “Muh Dikhane Layak Nahi Rahe Ye Toh”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News