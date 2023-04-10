The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan finally hit the Internet on Monday, April 10. While the loyal fans of Bhaijaan could not get enough of the actor dancing, singing, and pulling some hard punches, another section of social media trolled the actor mercilessly.

Apart from Salman Khan, the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady along with Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Venkatesh, Vijender Singh, Jagapathi Babu and Raghav Juyal in prominent roles. Read on to know more.

The entire star cast of the film was seen at the trailer launch of the movie, which was held at a multiplex in Mumbai. Salman Khan looked dapper in an all-black outfit, his clean-shaven look. What raised everyone’s eyebrows was how the 58-year-old actor landed at the red-carpet event with heightened security. Speaking of the movie trailer, Salman can be seen rocking the long locks as he takes on the villains. The film, helmed by Farhad Samji, is scheduled for an Eid release this year, i.e. April 21. Salman Khan has earlier tasted success with Eid releases over the years with movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Wanted, Bodyguard and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, among others.

Speaking of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the trailer quickly sparked a meme fest. One of the users stated, “What happens to #AkshayKumar and #SalmanKhan while selecting the script of their movies? Both are wasting their potential.”

Whereas another stated, “I still don’t get why (with all due respect) a baseless film like #Veeram is being remade in 2023. On top of it,#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is being marketed as the comeback film for #SalmanKhan, which, in my opinion, should be the case for #Tiger3.”

The next one shared, “Salman Khan can never deliver such a scene in his 100 life span. Natural hair, mass look, intensity …Shah Rukh Khan is miles ahead of this genda.” An individual added, “Action Star” Salmon Khan ke expressions without using body double. More than an action scene, this looks like an ad for PET SAFA HAR ROG DAFA.”

One user tweeted, “Last chance for #SalmanKhan to prove to the world that he is a star, else he will be treated as Chandrachur Singh from now on.”

Here are a few other memes that left the Internet in splits:

“Action Star” Salmon Khan ke expressions without using body double. More than an action scene, this looks like an ad for PET SAFA HAR ROG DAFA😭 Disaster of epic proportions #KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/NXxXhFsj9X — काली🚩 (@SRKsVampire_) April 10, 2023

The look – “When you know the film is a disaster and you are finished” Last chance for #SalmanKhan to prove to the world that he is a star, else he will be treated as Chandrachur Singh from now on #KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/BmCb9kDkZX — काली🚩 (@SRKsVampire_) April 10, 2023

From the bloods to his abs, all are CG generated and if u think otherwise then congo u r non other than a retarded person urf Salman fan. WTF was that? could not even go through the whole trailer forget about the whole film. 😵‍💫#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTrailer #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/M8NaQ0rcAc — M G (@MohipGhosh1) April 10, 2023

Salman khan can never deliver such scene in his 100 life span. Natural hair, mass look, intensity …Shah Rukh Khan is miles ahead of this genda pic.twitter.com/MXOAGp6HaF — Arjun⚡ (@Arjunhere__) April 10, 2023

What a subtle expression change! Pata bhi nahi chala kab expression change huye! 😭 Unpopular Opinion: #ArjunKapoor >>>> #SalmanKhan in acting#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/S60YwAedvu — Kabir (@Kabir_SRK_fan) April 10, 2023

Don't know why #SalmanKhan did this.

Tried to mix everything ..action sub standard and forced.

Pathetic Trailer No hope 😔

Bhai please aisi Chindi movie Krna band kro.. ek fan ki guzarish hai.😭#KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaanTrailer #KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaan — Sahir (@_Sahir_555) April 10, 2023

Salman Khan was last seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan. He will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

