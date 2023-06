Arbaaz Khan Wishes Father Salim Khan Sharing Monochrome Pics Taking A Walk Down The Memory Lane!

To wish his father on Father’s Day on Sunday, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan has posted a slew of rare unseen photographs of Salim Khan.

The photographs also features his superstar-brother Salman Khan, their mother Salma Khan and Salim Khan’s former co-writer Javed Akhtar, Helen, Alvira Khan, Arpita Khan and Sohail Khan.

Arbaaz Khan took to Instagram to share the pictures and captioned it: “Daddy.”

Salim Khan is a veteran writer and has written several cult classics in collaboration with Javed Akhtar. The duo was known as Salim-Javed and have written money-minters such as Don, Sholay, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, Dostana, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mr India.

Arbaaz Khan made his acting debut in 1996 with ‘Daraar’. He was later seen in films such as ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’, ‘Garv: Pride And Honour’, ‘Dabangg‘, ‘Shootout At Lokhandwala’, ‘Hello Brother’, ‘Hulchul’ and ‘Loveyatri’ among many others.

