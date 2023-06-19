Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone were once upon a time good friends till Ranbir Kapoor happened in their lives. After having an ugly breakup with RK, DP moved on to Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt dropped in RK’s life. Another thing simultaneously happened. It was pitting Deepika and Alia against each other. People felt it was Karan Johar who started this envious battle, and the fan clubs of the actresses followed.

Now we caught hold of an interview of KJo where he can be seen talking about DP and Alia. The video has been edited in a way where it seems that KJo is talking about the Padmaavat actress’s weaknesses as he glorifies Ranbir Kapoor’s wife. However, in a goof up of words he ends up calling Alia clever and netizens have decoded that this is the gospel truth!

Karan was highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt where he ended up calling Deepika over-sensitive and Alia clever. But what netizens decoded was Deepika is humane while Alia is shrewd. Some even pointed out that even Karan’s gesture hinted at the shrewdness in that cleverness! Scroll down more to see the video and how did the netizens react.

During one of his appearances on the Kapil Sharma show, Karan Johar was asked by the host one thing about Deepika Padukone. The filmmaker said, “Deepika bahut tall beautiful aur s*xy hai. Lekin wo bahut hi oversensitive hai. Ye shayad log nahi jaante kyunki hamesha wo poised hoke baithti hain, theek tarah se bolti hain, unki adaayein perfect hoti hain lekin unke dil ke maamle mein wo bahut bahut bahut hi over sensitive hain, bahut asaani se ro leti hain.”

The host then asked about Alia Bhatt and the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director said, “Alia Bhatt actually bahut clever hai. Ye log nahi jaante. Actually ek din wo President ka naam nahi keh paayi to sab uske jokes maarne lage lekin actually Alia se zyada clever industry mein koi ladki hai hi nahi!”

The video was shared by a Reddit community BollyBlindsNGossip where one of the users wrote, “All he is saying is Alia used her, and he used Alia for their respective goals, fame, and money.” Another user wrote, “I keep saying this behind her childlike face is a shrewd person. She has calculated and planted herself in the right place at the right time. Even with RK. Good that he seems happy but it was her calculated steps towards him for so long.”

One more user pointed out that the Raazi actress’ supremacy and dominance was a calculated move and wrote, “He’s not wrong, there’s no one as conniving and opportunistic like alia. Karan taught her well; she is everywhere for a reason.” A user addressed the elephant in the room and said, “I’m glad he said clever and not intelligent.” A user clarified what Karan meant in a more harsh way and wrote, “Chalu is the word bro.”

Some fans defended Alia and a user wrote, “Wow a grown up man came in her calculated moves next what? She did black magic? He was always interested in her in that Highway interview he legit asked her what if her partner doesn’t let her work.” While a fan warned Ranbir Kapoor and wrote, “Good luck RK.”

You can see the video shared on Reddit here.

Meanwhile, let us know your opinions on this Alia Bhatt Vs Deepika Padukone war in the comments section below. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

