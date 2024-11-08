Actor Chunky Panday’s wife, Bhavana Panday, has been enjoying newly found fame since Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives landed on-air. Bhavana, a fashion designer, does not come from the Hindi film industry and was a native of Delhi before she married Chunky Panday.

The duo got hitched in 1998, and before their wedding, Bhavana and Chunky had a grand engagement in Delhi. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the event. Seeing Bollywood stars at weddings those days, especially in Delhi, was uncommon. Therefore, the guests at Bhavana’s engagement were stunned when they saw A-listers like Salman Khan and Rekha at the bash.

In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, Bhavana Panday recalled that her sisters and other guests were so starstruck seeing Salman and Rekha in person, their reactions left her utterly embarrassed.

“We had a huge engagement in Delhi and Chunky and all the actors flew down for the ceremony. In those days, seeing actors was not that common. We had Rekha and Salman Khan and people were going crazy. I was so embarrassed because, forgot my relatives, my own sisters, and everyone was going crazy seeing all the actors. I was like, “‘Oh my god what should I do?’” Bhavana shared

The fashion designer also recalled how her father-in-law, Chunky Panday’s dad, Sharad Panday, came to her rescue amid the embarrassing situation. He helped her calm down and explained how guests going berserk after watching these celebs in real life was expected. He also told her that if people do not react to them the way they did, “then they have something to worry about.”

Bhavana had once also revealed that people conjectured whether she conceived Ananya Pandey before her marriage to Chunky Panday. She said people would count months and speculate if she was pregnant with Ananya before or after the wedding.

In a conversation with SpotboyE once, Bhavana Pandey revealed that Ananya Pandey was her honeymoon child. She said the couple married in January 1998, and Ananya was born in October ‘98.

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with the movie Student of the Year 2 in 2019. She has since starred in movies like Pati, Patni or Woh, Khaali Peeli, Liger, Dream Girl 2, Gehraiyaan, and Kho Gaye Ham Kahan. Her last film, CTRL, was a Netflix release, and it received decent reviews from critics, too.

