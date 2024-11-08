The horror/horror-comedy is the flavor of the season, and the makers are trying to milk it up as much as possible. We saw how Shaitaan and Munjya became big hits at the box office. Following these two releases, Stree 2 broke several existing records with its historic run. Even the recently released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is heading to become a mega success. Amid this, we now hear that one more horror-comedy franchise is ready for revival: Bhoothnath. Yes, Bhoothnath 3 is on the cards, and below is all you need to know!

The journey of Bhoothnath started in 2008. The first installment saw Amitabh Bachchan play the lovable ghost. It emerged as a critical and commercial success, paving the way for the sequel. In 2014, BR Films returned with Bhoothnath Returns, but this time, even T-Series came on board to bring back Amitabh as the ghost. It was an average affair at the box office but earned critical acclaim for its concept. Now, the makers are ready to roll out the third installment.

As per Pinkvilla’s report, BR Films and T-Series are coming together for Bhoothnath 3, and it is in the scripting stage. A source close to the development said, “Bhoothnath 3 is in the development stage at the moment, and the producers are toying with the idea of bringing Bhoothnath back to the spectacle. If everything goes as planned, Bhoothnath 3 will go on floors in 2025 for a 2026 release. The script work has begun, and the makers are happy with the germ that they have for Bhoothnath 3.”

While the first installments saw Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, the casting for Bhoothnath 3 isn’t locked yet. However, the makers are likely to bring the veteran back, along with Shah Rukh Khan, who was seen in a cameo in the first two installments.

“While parts one and two had a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan, the makers are aiming at bigger goals for the third installment, though everything will boil down to the script eventually. It’s too early in the day to discuss casting, as the makers are presently focusing on getting the script right. A director will be associated once the script is locked,” the source added.

It seems that the makers have plans to turn Bhoothnath into a big franchise, and we’re definitely excited to see Amitabh Bachchan as a lovable ghost for the third time.

