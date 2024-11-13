Jaden Smith’s well-known respect for his parents, Will and Jada Smith, almost got in the way of his performance in Life in a Year. The actor who plays Daryn—a young man grappling with big emotions and rebellious decisions—found certain emotional scenes surprisingly challenging to film. According to the film’s director, Mitja Okorn, Jaden struggled to resolve conflicts with his on-screen mother, mainly due to his deep respect for his real-life parents.

Life in a Year was produced by Smith’s company, Overbrook, which meant Will and Jada were often on set, keeping an eye on things. While Jaden would frequently discuss his scenes with his dad, getting input from one of Hollywood’s biggest stars wasn’t always smooth sailing. One particularly intense scene—the one where Jaden’s character, Daryn, stands up to his mom—left Jaden a bit frozen. The scene demanded that Daryn rebel, fighting with his mom (played by Suicide Squad’s Cara Delevingne). However, Jaden’s deep-rooted respect for authority made it hard for him to embrace the defiant energy the scene required.

Okorn explained that Jaden was often stuck between being the respectful son he was raised to be and the rebellious character he needed to portray. “Jaden would often break character because he didn’t want to disrespect his on-screen mother. It was difficult to get him to act the way the scene needed,” Okorn said. “He would stop if an elder told him to do so, which wasn’t what the scene required.” Despite the struggle, Jaden didn’t shy away from it—he was simply working through his instincts.

After multiple takes and some serious direction from Okorn, Jaden began to get it. The director sat him down and broke down Daryn’s psyche. He explained that the character’s anger and rebellion weren’t just surface-level—they were an emotional reaction to the devastating news that his love interest, Isabelle, was dying of cancer. Daryn’s emotional breakdown led him to miss essential college applications, and the tension with his parents was only going to escalate.

Okorn made it clear: “Jaden had to fight against the love and respect he felt for his parents to get into the right headspace for the character. And eventually, he nailed it.” After some emotional coaching, Jaden could channel Daryn’s frustration and defiance, and the scene made it into the final cut of Life in a Year, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Ultimately, Jaden’s upbringing—the very thing that made him a respectful, well-mannered young man—became both an asset and a challenge in bringing Daryn’s rebellion to life. The result? It was a nuanced performance that ultimately pulled audiences into the emotional whirlwind of Life in a Year.

