Mansoor Khan is indeed one of the doyens of the film industry, groomed under the tutelage of his father filmmaker Nasir Hussain. Recognized as a filmmaker and producer, he made his name by making films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, a few notable ones at that time. A launch pad for Aamir Khan, the movies also left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Apart from the above two films, Khan has also directed Akele Hum Akele Tum in 1995 and Josh in 2000. Besides direction, he was also associated with the production of the 2008 hit Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. After that, he wrote two books as well. Recently, in an interview, Mansoor opened up about the challenges of his career, including behind-the-scenes stories about his directorial projects. He discussed his early struggles and decisions, and how these shaped the careers of actors such as Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Mansoor Khan is Relieved That The Original Script of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar Did Not Go Through

Mansoor Khan recently sat with the India Now and How YouTube channel and discussed his career in a candid conversation. He confessed that even before 1988’s Qayamat se Qayamat Tak, 1992’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander was in the cards. Further, he added that if the original script of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander had gone through before Aamir Khan’s debut film, it wouldn’t have been very beautiful for the career of Bollywood’s Perfectionist.

“I began writing a story, which eventually became Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar… Daddy was writing Qayamat, to launch Aamir. We started in 1986, and the film was released in 1988; I’m a slow filmmaker. But the point is, even I had Aamir in mind for Jo Jeeta; he would’ve been 19-20 at the time. Thankfully, I didn’t make that film. I would’ve destroyed Aamir’s career,” Mansoor Khan revealed.

He further revealed that there were some scenes in Qayamat se Qayamat Tak which he personally didn’t like, but the fans loved. This discovery made Mansoor Khan rework the script of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. “My dad understood the audience’s pulse, but I had no idea. I wasn’t a film person; I wouldn’t go to Gaiety Galaxy. I realized that people had even enjoyed the scenes I disliked. So I rethought and rewrote Jo Jeeta,” Khan explained. Eventually, the movie turned out to be an instant classic.

