Bigg Boss 14 is the much-awaited show on Indian television. With each passing day, we are getting a new list of participants who are confirmed for the show. One such name was Karan Patel. Everyone thought that Karan would enter Salman Khan’s most controversial show this year until clarification is made by the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor’s PR team.

Well, this is certainly sad for the actor’s fans as they were already very excited to see him on the show. Karan’s name was popping out for the show for a long time, but the actor never addressed the rumours officially. Now his PR team has opened up about the same.

Taking to social media, Karan Patel’s PR team has made it very clear that there isn’t any possibility that the actor would participate in Bigg Boss 14. They also called all rumours fake. Have a look at the Instagram story here.

Even Karan Patel himself has told India Forums that the news of his entering Bigg Boss 14 doesn’t hold any truth. He said, “It’s not true.” The rumour of Karan participating in the controversial show made rounds last year as well, but it turned out to be untrue.

This year, It all started when Karan Patel commented on Aly Goni’s photo asking, “Kahan chale sab (Where are you all headed)?”To which, Aly replied, “@karan9198 bas agle maheene se sirf aapke pass honga (from next month, I will only be with you). Fans thought that they would be seeing both besties in the Bigg Boss 14 house but unfortunately, that is not happening this year.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on 3rd of October. How excited are you for the show? Do let us know through your comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

