Post Khatron Ke Khiladi, Aly Goni To Now Make His Digital Debut With Boney Kapoor's Zidd?

Here is a piece of good news for Aly Goni’s fans. The Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India contestant is all set to make his digital debut. Yes, he soon will be stealing your hearts again with his upcoming digital project. According to reports, Aly has bagged a web series that will be produced by Boney Kapoor. The series is titled Zidd and will also feature Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh in it.

Aly Goni became a household name after Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor enjoys a great fan following with 1.9 million followers on Instagram. He has also done some popular reality shows like Splitsvilla 5, Khatron Ke Khiladi: Jigar Pe Trigger and Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made In India and his fans have always loved his work.

As per a report published by Spotboye, “Aly will resume shooting for the series Zidd from next month. The actor is quite excited for it as he will be making his digital debut with this.”

Visal Mangalorkar will be directing Aly Goni in Zidd. The report says that the story of the web series revolves around a strong couple with a never-give-up attitude and includes action sequences and Army missions. This means there is a lot to expect from Aly in the series.

Well, we wish Aly all the best for his digital debut. How excited are you for Aly Goni’s Zidd? Do let us know in the comments section and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

