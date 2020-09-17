Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes & Team's Wrap-Up Pictures Will Leave Fans Teary-Eyed

Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is wrapping up soon and the cast is shooting together one last time today. The show stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel in pivotal roles and their last day pictures from sets are going viral on the internet.

Sahil Anand, who happens to be a part of Kasautii shared the last day shoot pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote a heartfelt note along with it.

The picture features Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhaavi Choksey and Sahil Anand.

Anand captioned the pictures, “Not sure when we’ll have an opportunity to come together for another project and have mad fun on the set! But yes, off-screen madness has just begun!! Thanku @ektarkapoor @chloejferns @shivangisinghchauhaan @shreya_nehal @tanusridgupta @muktadhond @aakanshashukla0803 @varunthebabbar @shadabpeshimam @muzzudesai @khwaja_mughal13 for making me part of the show ❤️ And of course big thank you to all my fans who gave me and my on-screen character, Anupam so much love and affection! Can’t wait to treat you guys with more great characters, but of course, Anupam will always hold a special place in my heart! #KZK2Fam ❤️#kasautiizindagiikay2 #kasautiizindagiikay #anupam”

We are definitely going to miss those beautiful faces on our television screens.

As soon as Sahil Anand shared the post on Instagram, it went viral and fans started commenting such lovely things on the post.

Here are some reactions from the same:

“Every begining has an end, it’s better to end before it spoils to the highest level. We’ll definitely miss this crazy and sassy gang! Love your bond with Parth. Hopefully your friendship will keep growing.lots of good wishes and love😍♥️😘”

“We are gonna miss you guys crazyyyyy🤧❤️, lots of love and good wishes to the team”

“We are surely gonna miss this gang 😭😭😭😭😭😭❤️ May God bless you all”

“I will miss you all 😭😭 specially Erica 😢😢😢”

“We gonna miss youu all soo muchhh..the crazyyy bunchh😭😭❤️🤧❤️… God bless you all..and your bond forever🙏❤️…Will miss this so muchh😭❤️”

Share your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

