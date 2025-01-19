Avinash Mishra was evicted from Bigg Boss 18 and finished in fourth place. Loveyapa stars Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, announced the top 3 contestants of the show as Vivian DSena, Rajat Dalal and Karanveer Mehra. However, Avinash was the one who got all the love from Salman Khan.

When the Sikandar superstar asked Avinash about the winner of the show, he gave an honest opinion and called Karanveer the speculated feeling even though he rooted for Vivian DSena.

Avinash Mishra’s Total Earnings From Bigg Boss 18

The actor was reportedly paid the same amount as his close friend Eisha Singh and reportedly earned 1.5 lakh per week for his participation in the reality show. His total earnings from the show for almost 15 weeks is reportedly 22.5 lakh! This is only 45% of the winning amount.

Avinash’s Per Day Earnings For BB 18!

Avinash stayed in the Bigg Boss house for 102 days, and his consistent journey was praised by the host Salman Khan. Winning hearts with his growth on the show as a human being, controlling his anger, and changing himself entirely, Avinash reportedly earned 22K per day.

50% Insta Growth

Avinash Mishra, however, experienced a very limited growth with his Instagram followers. The day he entered the Bigg Boss house, the number of followers on his Instagram was 1.2 Million After 15 weeks, when he left the house, as the third runner-up of Bigg Boss 18, his Instagram follower count jumped by 50% and currently stands at 1.8 Million.

Avinash Mishra – Backbone Of BB 18

Fans were disappointed with Avinash’s early eviction and rooted for him. A user on X wrote, “Well played Avinash Mishra. You and Karanveer Mehra were the backbone of BB18. Deserved top 2 with KV.” A disappointed fan wrote, “I wish Bigg Boss aanewala har session tumhara flop show ho. Bigg flop because you don’t deserve the best player – Avinash Mishra.”

