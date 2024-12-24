The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18 will witness some high-octane drama between contestants Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. The two have been getting close to each other in recent episodes fueling rumors of a romantic relationship. However, Avinash will be seen lashing out at her in the recent episode during an argument. This has now led to him being brutally trolled by netizens.

Why Will Avinash Mishra And Eisha Singh Fight?

A misunderstanding will seep in between Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh after Kashish Kapoor accuses the former of wanting to form a love triangle with her. This will lead Eisha to question Avinash’s intentions towards their equation. However, the latter will have an ugly meltdown wherein he will also throw his bottle and one of the chairs in rage.

Netizens Brutally Troll Avinash Mishra

One of the netizens compared Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh’s ongoing fiasco to that of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta’s angle on Bigg Boss 16. The tweet said, “No comparison. Shalin and Tina were much more tolerable than Eisha and Avinash.” Another user said, “Full on drama, it’s looking so fake. Acting Toh Achi Kar Lete.”

A netizen called them, “Shalin Tina 2.0.” While a user said, “Kis Kis Ko Copy Karega? Bohot Hua Iska Overacting.” Another netizen went on to say about Avinash Mishra, “So true man, overacting to get the footage. He is so insecure right now.” A user said, “Karanveer Mehra’s praise got him rattled.”

A user said, “Itni Sasti Acting.” While a netizen wrote, “Shalin Bhanot was better than this guy.” Another netizen said, “Bichara Nominated Hain Toh Yeh Sab Karega Hi.” A user added, “My respect for Shalin after watching this.”

For the unversed, Avinash Mishra has time and again been accused of allegedly copying previous Bigg Boss contestants like Gautam Gulati, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, and others. Many netizens are also calling his current romantic feelings for Eisha Singh to be fake. It will be interesting to see how his and Eisha’s equation changes after their ugly fight.

