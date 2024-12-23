The recent episode of Bigg Boss 18 saw contestant Shrutika Arjun becoming the new villain of the house. She is being held responsible for the eviction of Digvijay Rathee, which has left all the fans fuming. However, it cannot be denied that the contestant has managed to grab several eyeballs on the show for both good and bad reasons. Here is a look at her stellar net worth.

Shrutika Arjun’s Journey Into Movies

Shrutika Arjun is the granddaughter of popular Tamil actor Thengai Srinivasan. Talking about her film journey, she made her debut with the 2022 Tamil film Sri opposite Suriya. She was also seen in movies like Album, Nala Damayanthi, Swapnam Kondu Thulabaram, and Tithikhude. She had joked with Salman Khan on the premiere of Bigg Boss 18 about how all of her films turned out to be box office flops.

After a hiatus, she made a comeback by participating in the reality show Coocku With Comali, where she was the winner. According to a news report in The Times Of India, Shrutika donated her entire prize money to NGOs which focuses on students’ education. She is often known for her philanthropic activities wherein she caters to the underprivileged.

Shrutika Arjun Net Worth

According to India Present, Shrutika Arjun also owns an Ayurvedic skincare brand named Happy Herbs. Apart from that, she owns her own clothing brand named Tharii. Her net worth primarily constitutes her income from her entrepreneurial activities. As of 2024, her net worth is reportedly around 42 crores. According to the Times Of India, Shrutika is being paid between Rs 75000 to 1 lakhs per week for her participation in Bigg Boss 18.

What’s Next For Shrutika Arjun In Bigg Boss 18?

In the upcoming episode, Shrutika Arjun who is the current Time God of Bigg Boss 18, will have a major power in the nomination process. Reportedly, because of her powers, she has managed to save fellow contestants like Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, and Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations. It will be interesting to see how her journey shapes up on the show.

