It has been years, but the politics and controversies surrounding Anupamaa Imrefuses to die down. The number one show on Star Plus, led by Rupali Ganguly, recently saw a major shit in the leads, with the story shifting to Anupamaa’s adopted daughter Adhya aka Raahi, after the show took a 15-year leap.

Raahi was being played by actor Alisha Parveen but she has been removed from the show overnight and has already shot her last episode. Reports suggest that Adrija Roy, who played Imlie Rana Reddy in Imlie, will be replacing Alisha!

Meanwhile, Alisha Parveen has expressed her disappointment and vented out her frustration in an exclusive chat with ETimes. The actress said, “It is shocking and disappointing. I am not sure what exactly happened and why I am being replaced! Today was my last day on the set of Anupamaa. It was a fantastic opportunity, and everybody loved my chemistry with Shivam Khajuria. But I have no clue why I was suddenly replaced.”

Alisha further said, “I had a meeting yesterday and was told about this decision. I am completely clueless, but it happens sometimes. I will focus on my future projects now.”

It is not the first time that a lead actor has left Anupamaa unceremoniously. Earlier, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Kedar Ashish, and Madalsa Sharma were a part of the ensemble, but the entire cast left the show one after the other. Earlier in an interview, Nidhi Shah, who played Kinjal, and Paras Kalnawat, who played Samar, talked about the toxic working culture on Anupamaa sets. Even Sudhanshu Pandey, who played Vanraj, smirks at the conversation.

While none of them took names, everyone hinted and took sly digs at Rupali Ganguly. Nidhi Shah on Bakhtyar Irani and Ali Asghar’s podcast said, “Aisa toh mere sath bahut ho chuka hai. Scenes bhi cut te the and kapdo ko lekar issue hota tha, hair ko lekar issue hota tha. Mere sath toh bahut hota tha ke isko kyun itne ache kapde diye.” Even Paras Kalnawat admitted, “Mere scenes kaate gaye the.”

For the unversed, Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly in the lead, and the show starred Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj and Gaurav Khanna as Anuj.

