Bigg Boss 14 has begun in full swing and 1 week has already passed. We recently saw the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan in which the actor took a class of almost all the contestants. This season is unique with the introduction of ‘toofani seniors’ Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.

These 3 seniors have created a lot of trouble for the freshers already. Being taskmasters to the current housemates and putting forth some challenges, they are making the show interesting for the audience viewing. But do you know how much are these seniors charging for the show? Continue reading further to know more.

A few days back we told you that Sidharth Shukla is the highest-paid senior. He is charging 12 crores for his 14 days stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house. But the recent tweet from TheRealKhabri Twitter account has shocked all of us. The twitter handle just revealed the amount charged by Hina Khan, and it has left us amazed.

While many might have thought Sidharth Shukla who won the BB13 would be the highest-paid contestant on the show, well then that’s not the truth. It is actually Hina Khan. The diva has been paid a whopping Rs. 72 lacs for her two-week stay in the house. This clearly indicates the actress has already reached a certain height in her career, and makers too being well aware of her popularity among the audience.

Well, the earlier reports of Sidharth Shukla charging 12 crores apparently is false. This TV’s handsome hunk has been signed for Rs. 32 lac to be in the house for two weeks. The Twitter account gave out these figures after several speculations about Sidharth’s earning had hit the digital space. Their tweet read, “Kuch Bhi matlab kuch 100Crore hi kar do ab Sidha Fact is He is being given 32Lakh for 2 weeks and #HinaKhan is getting 72 Lakhs for 2 weeks.” Check out the tweet below:

Kuch Bhi matlab kuch b🤣🤣🤣

100Crore hi kar do ab Sidha Fact is He is being given 32Lakh for 2 weeks and #HinaKhan is getting 72 Lakhs for 2 weeks. https://t.co/dagz3MplPu — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 9, 2020

What do you guys think about this? Do you think that Hina Khan deserves to be the highest-paid senior? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

