Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi are two shows that redefined love. While one of the shows showed how cultures can never be a barrier between lovers, the other showed the more mature and relatable side of love. Now Sony Tv has announced that both the shows will be returning to the tube very soon.

Sony TV took to their official Twitter handle to announce that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi will rerun on the channel from 1st June. Both these popular shows will return as a part of Sony Tv’s ‘Love Hour slot.”

Well for those of you who are late, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes made the audience fall in love with them with their cute smile and sweet love story. The show became a raging hit among TV lovers and fans were soon presented with the second season as well after the chemistry between Shaheer and Erica became the talk of the town.

Meanwhile, Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain became an overnight sensation with the chemistry between Ram and Priya(Sakshi Tanwar’s character in the show.) Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was also a refreshing change for the audiences as it was one show that spoke about the love story of a middle-aged couple and the maturity that relationships require to blossom.

While Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will air at 9:30 pm, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai will air at 10 pm, Monday-Friday, on Sony TV.

