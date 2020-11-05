Bell Bottom: Nora Fatehi To Add The Hotness Quotient To Akshay Kumar Starrer!

Nora Fatehi has come a long in Bollywood with her seductive and jaw-dropping moves. The Dilbar girl is amongst the most sought after performer, be it music videos or dance numbers in films. In fact, she even bagged key roles in Salman Khan’s Bharat and Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D due to her talent and crowd pulling factor. Now, the latest one to her list is Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom.

Yes, Nora is all set to join Akshay’s upcoming film. She will be seen performing in an item song along with the actor. With Nora’s entry into the film, the buzz is definitely to go higher amongst cine buffs.

The report in Bollywood Hungama states that Nora Fatehi will be part of Bell Bottom for an item song with a retro feel to it. Well, we are highly excited to see Nora killing it with her sensuous moves, are you?

Starring Akshay Kumar in a lead role, Bell Bottom also features Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. The film is slated to release in 2021.

The much-anticipated espionage thriller garnered a lot of eyeballs for its recently released intriguing teaser which gave us an exciting sneak peek. The high-end action teaser which was already trending on social media has become a rage amongst fans as well as the distributors in the industry. A glimpse of 3 different avatars of Akshay Kumar in the 80’s retro theme, is an absolute winner amongst all. Amidst all the OTT releases this year, everyone is eagerly waiting for Bell Bottom which is heading for its theatrical release next year. The film has already created a stir amongst the audiences with its impressive teaser and the other glimpses from the film.

For film distributors and exhibitors, Bell Bottom is of utmost importance as it’s one of the top-notch production heavy film, which will be seeing a huge theatre release worldwide.

Speaking about its buzz, Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas, said, “It is heartening to see the response to the teaser of Bell Bottom, especially now when we have permission from The Ministry of Home Affairs to screen films in cinema halls from October 15 onwards. The joy with which people are responding to the teaser shows that the hunger for big-screen entertainment is alive and this is positive news not just our industry but everyone who depends on it.”

