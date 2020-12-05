Bollywood actresses like Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo along with actor-comedian Sumukhi Suresh and Mr Gay India (2014) Sushant Divgikar will soon open up on the highs and lows of dating in an upcoming web show.

Titled ‘Dating These Days’, the web show explores the changing dating world through conversations with the artistes. Hosted by Rytasha Rathore, it will launch on Bumble’s YouTube channel on December 7.

Talking about the show, Neena Gupta shared, “I have been very vocal about how self-love is of extreme importance.”

Neena continued, “Relationships and marriages are successful if your happiness is derived from within. There is also the constant struggle between generation gaps, however, we need to understand that the older generation is not rigid. We have just been conditioned to think in a certain way because of our upbringing.” She added that she has “transparent and honest conversations” with her daughter.

Sanya Malhotra will be opening up about her experience of familial matrimonial pressures. She said, “It took me some time to explain to my parents but eventually they understood. If you are clear about your wants, desires, aspirations, you’ll be strong enough to deal with the unsolicited opinions and pressures.”

Sushant Divgikar, who was crowned was crowned Mr Gay India in 2014, will highlight body positivity and gender stereotypes in the series. He said, “We’ve caused more harm by harping on the fact that there has to be this absurd standard of ‘beauty’ that people need to adhere to in order to feel or look beautiful. I’m very happy to have spoken about demolishing gender stereotypes around beauty, weight, size, colour.” He will feature in an episode also starring comedian Sumukhi Suresh.

