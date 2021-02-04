Varun Sharma turns 30 today, Thursday (February 4). And it has been a working birthday for the actor. The actor opened up about spending the day on sets. Scroll down to know he had to say.

Advertisement

Varun is currently busy with the shoot of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus.’ The actor having a working birthday is something he always looks forward to.

Advertisement

Varun Sharma told IANS, “I had the best of both the world’s this year, bringing in my birthday with my mom and shooting for Rohit sirs. A working birthday is something that I always look forward to and I feel blessed to be doing the same this year.”

Varun Sharma has several films lined up this year. He will next be seen in RoohiAfza is also soon starting work on the third instalment of the popular Fukrey franchise. Fukrey 3 director, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba recently opened up the third instalment. He said, We will start shooting from early April, so we are just two months away now. Presently the prep is going on and we are in the process of finalising the locations and the remaining of the cast. Like always, the film is set in Delhi and 90 percent of it will be shot there.”

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shraddha Kapoor Nails The ‘Sensual’ Bar In A Black Thigh-High Slit Gown & We’d Just Say, “Enna Sona Kyun Rab Ne Banaya?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube