Have you ever felt a rush in your heart and mind while looking at someone’s picture, coz they are so gorgeous that you cannot help but keep staring at them until you are distracted by something else? Well, it happened to me today when I looked at Shraddha Kapoor’s recent Instagram picture. The only question I want to ask her is ‘Enna Sona Kyu Rab Ne Banaya?’

Although the Stree actress has managed to sweep us off the floor on most occasions, this time she has crossed all limits. How dare you Shraddha? ‘Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago.’

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor captioned all the three images with a Blackheart. Indeed she has left us all speechless, and I am sure your hearts will go numb. The actress wore a black velvet thigh-high slit gown with a pair of matching heels. Setting the internet on fire, Shraddha looks absolutely stunning while showing off her toned body. Take a look:

I wish I could pose even 1 per cent like her; my Instagram feed would have looked a lot better. Talking about Shraddha Kapoor, the diva looks breathtakingly gorgeous in her black velvet gown. She knows how to raise the oomph factor by perfectly posing with one foot up and stylishly caressing her tresses.

The smoky eye makeup complimented her dress’s colour, and her no-makeup look and nude lipstick did wonder. I really love the no sleeves on one side and full sleeves on one side pattern. Just look at those collar bones!!!

Ok, I am dead! Hahaha…No, but seriously, how can someone look so perfect? At least I cannot lift my eyes off this picture, can you? I would kill to have a perfectly toned body and especially legs like Shraddha Kapoor. Her eyes look dreamy, and spirits held up high. Thank God she is wearing black, nahi to definitely aaj nazar lag jaati.

