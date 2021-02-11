Bigg Boss 14 is gracing up for its grand finale, which is scheduled to take place in just a few days. While Abhinav Shukla was eliminated earlier this week, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni are amongst others who are still going strong. Recently, the makers conducted a task, which would directly land one of the contestants into the finale week. Below is the result of the same!

For the unversed, supporters of all the housemates are presently in the house. From Jasmin Bhasin to Jyotika Dilaik, these family members and friends were a part of the task too. The contestants basically had to fill barrels with sacks which had stamps of their names. Paras Chhabra was the ‘sanchalak’ of the entire game.

Yesterday, we saw Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant lose their chance to the direct ticket to Bigg Boss 14 finale. The war is now between Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. However, a point to be noted here is the fact that Rubina was previously penalized by the makers when she threw a bucket of water on Rakhi Sawant.

According to the rules, Rubina Dilaik cannot win a direct ticket to Bigg Boss 14 finale even if she wins the game. But the twist remains the fact that she gets a special power to utilize. Now, as per a khabri, it was Rahul Vaidya who actually wins the task with most sacks in his barrel. But there’s a twist.

Paras Chhabra turns the gamechanger when he rejects several sacks of Rahul in order to make Rubina win the task. Finally, Bigg Boss gives her the power to choose another contestant to enter the finale apart from here. She ends up choosing her close friend Nikki Tamboli!

“Ticket to FINALE Task. It was Rubina vs Rahul in the end round. There was about 40-42racks in Rahul’s drum and 28-30racks in Rubina’s Drum. But #ParasChabbra choose #RubinaDilaik as the winner bcz Aly & Jasmin helped Rahul in task. As a result, Big fight inside house after this,” the Bigg Boss 14 insider tweeted.

Well, this surely was highly unexpected. Isn’t it?

