FRIENDS is one such sitcom that can never grow too old on us. Most of us have been watching it since our teens and continue to watch it despite being all grown up and busy with our personal mess. This show is a stress-buster, and we all can relate to all the characters of the show. Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green and her gang continue to entertain us even after 25 long years.

This show’s fan pages are still active, and we get to see some new creations every day. One fan has gone a step further and made a compilation video of Rachel’s vocal tic which has been hiding in plain sight all these years. Keep scrolling further to check that out!

You may or may not have noticed this behaviour of Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, but this fan named Lane Tarr posted a 2-minute, 17-second video on YouTube shows her vocal habit overall ten seasons of FRIENDS.

You may have seen it multiple times in FRIENDS but never noticed that Rachel Green would do it every time before delivering an important dialogue. She has cleared her throat quite a few times before her dialogues as the video’s title read, “Rachel clears her throat 200 times.”

We are sure that after you watch the video, it will be very difficult for you not to notice Rachel’s vocal tic. Check out the video below:

Now, did you understand what were we trying to say? As much as we loved Rachel Green in FRIENDS, this video sure can get a bit irritating. But, raise your hands if you found it cute…hahaha!

Meanwhile, the much talked about a reunion which was slated to take place in 2020, got indefinitely pushed due to COVID-19. However, HBO Chief Casey Bloys recently confirmed that the highly anticipated reunion would take place in the first half of this year. Until then, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox’s Instagram will keep us hooked with photos of the cast members.

