Anywhere you look today, the major news you will come across is that of Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra being arrested in relation to the production and streaming/publishing of p*rnographic films via apps. In the police statement, it was revealed that Raj was the ‘key conspirator’, and now news of how much money he made by it is making the headlines – leaving many shocked.

Advertisement

While private WhatsApp chats of the businessman and his associate give a gist at home much money the accused has made this way (Raj reportedly made 60 Lakh), an old video of Kapil Sharma inquiring how Kundra makes money has gone viral. Well, we guess Kapil has got his answer now…

Advertisement

In one of the earlier episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, Raj Kundra, along with wife Shilpa Shetty and sister-in-law Shamita Shetty, graced the show. While there, Kapil questions Raj about his income and how he earns it as he is always seen either playing football, vacationing at exotic places or even taking his wifey dearest on shopping sprees.

In the video, we hear Kapil Sharma asking Raj Kundra, “Aapko kahi na kahi film stars ke saath football match khelte hua dhik jayenge, kabhi yeh flight mein dikh jayenge aapko, kabhi yeh news mein kuch aa raha hai, kabhi kahi pe ghoom rahe, kabhi Shilpa ko shopping karane jaa rahe hai. Paaji, humme bhi idea batao yaar ki, bina kuch kiye paise kaise kamate ho aap. Aap inhi cheezo mai busy rehte ho. (You wither see him playing football with celebrities, travelling, shopping and more. Sir, please tell us also how do you earn money without doing anything).”

In response to his question, Raj, Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty all burst out laughing along with Navjot Singh Sidhu and the audience present. Take a look at the snippet from The Kapil Sharma Show here:

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पति राज कुंद्रा को क्राइम ब्रांच ने

अश्लील फिल्में बनाने के आरोप मे किया गिरफ्तार.

Finally everyone got the right answer of the question asked by kapil sharma on #TheKapilSharmaShow many years ago.#RajKundra #shilpashettykundra #RajKundraArrest pic.twitter.com/TcMFujKiyu — Dessie Aussie 🇮🇳🇭🇲 (@DessieAussie) July 19, 2021

Raj Kundra was arrested late Monday night after being booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. As per the latest update, he and one Ryan Tharp have been sent to judicial custody till July 23 by a Mumbai court.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Salman Khan Has A Savage Reply For A User Who Trolls Him For Looting His Money Through Movie Tickets: “Paisa Nahi Churaya…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube