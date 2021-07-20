Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling our hearts and the charts for years now. Besides entertaining us with their performance in the show, the cast of TMKOC also bring a smile to our faces and lights our days with the content they create in real life and by one or another means, it makes its way to social media.

Today, we came across a cute and energetic performance of three of its female stars – Palak Sidhwani, Sunayana Fozdar and Ambika Ranjankar. Shot in a hotel room, this video will fill your day with some ‘bijli’ and keep you energetic to fight any mid-week blues that are on the horizon.

The video sees Palak Sidhwani (Sonalika ‘Sonu’ Aatmaram Bhide), Sunayana Fozdar (Anjali Taarak Mehta) and Ambika Ranjankar (Komal Hathi) all grooving to the tune of Hawa Hawai from Mr. India. Sharing the reel to her Instagram handle, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress captioned the post, “My girl gang!! Girls that make reels together, Stay together. ❤😘”

The video begins with Palak Sidhwani swirling in a red plaid print t-shirt dress, followed by Sunayana Fozdar posing adorably in a pink and white printed dress. Then entering the frame in a black and white top, with black legging, is Ambika Ranjankar. The reel ends with the trio setting the screen on fire together. Check out how cute these Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ladies look in the video below:

This post featuring the TMKOC female stars received loads of comments, including hearts, kisses and fire emojis.

How much did you like this ‘Hawa Hawai’ dance by the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ladies? Let us know in the comments below.

