Aditya Narayan, who, besides being a singer, also made a name for himself as a host, recently made the headlines when he revealed his decision to partially bid goodbye to TV. Now, as per Indian Idol 12’s host recent statement, it seems like the young and newly-wed star is all set to extend his family. What to know more? Well, scroll down for the juice.

Aditya and his longtime girlfriend, Shweta Agarwal, had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last year. During a recent conversation, the singer and television host hinted that he might become a father next year.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Aditya Narayan hit at himself and Shweta Agarwal entering parenthood while in conversation with leading daily. The Indian Idol 12 host said, “I will take a break from TV next year. I feel great about doing multiple things at a time, but it’s also exhausting. As grateful as I am to Indian television for being my cocoon through the past 15 years, it is time to move on to other things. I was a teenager when I started hosting on the small screen, and by the time I am done next year, I will probably be a father (smiles). The TV industry has given me a lot — name, fame, and success.”

Well, this is amazing news. We are now waiting for an official confirmation from the singer and his family.

During a recent conversation, Aditya Narayan revealed that 2022 would be the last year he will feature as a host on Indian television. Talking about it, the singer said, “It’s not that I will abandon TV, but I will do something else like participate in a game show or judge one. But my time as a host is coming to an end. After all these years of hosting, main apne pairon par khada hoon, par pairon par khade ho kar abhi pair mein thodi problem hone lagi hai. Ab seat par baithne ka time aa gaya hai (laughs!).”

