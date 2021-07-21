Priyanka Udhwani and Anshul Pandey, the much-in-love TV couple, have parted ways after spending the last six years together. The actor met while working on Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2014 and cemented their friendship by getting into a relationship a year later. But now, Priyanka has decided to call it quits.

While Ms Udhwani states her boyfriend’s toxic behaviour and his cheating ways as the reason for the split, Pandey says that these accusations are just false assumptions. Read on to know all the duo have to say about their relationship and the fallout.

As per a Times Of India report, Priyanka Udhwani said the reason that made her take the decision was Anshul Pandey leaving her when she was unwell and being out with another girl. The site reported the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress saying, “I had my first vaccine jab last week and was down with high fever. He left the house at 7 pm and told me that he would be back in a couple of hours. However, he returned only the next evening. I learnt about his whereabouts through his Instagram stories and realised that he was with a girl. I decided to end the relationship and posted about the same on my social media page.”

Priyanka Udhwani added, “Soon a couple of girls sent me messages informing me about how he had tried to hit on them. They said they didn’t tell me earlier because they assumed that we were happy together.” The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress further stated that this wasn’t the first time he mistreated her. She said, “This has been happening for a long time. I finally reached a stage where I had to take a stand for myself. I didn’t believe people when they told me about Anshul and was foolish in love. He is a toxic person and caused a lot of negativity in my life. After breaking up, I feel happy and liberated. I want to come out of this as a happy and strong person.”

When asked about the split between him and Priyanka Udhwani, Anshul Pandey told the same portal, “I don’t like to discuss my personal life, but if Priyanka is accusing me of cheating on her, then it’s wrong. One should say these things with validation and not just to put the other person down. If we came as far as six years together, I am sure there must have been more mental happiness than emotional exhaustion. The irony is she hasn’t even spoken to me about this. We shouldn’t make assumptions.”

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor added, “Priyanka is free to say what she wishes. But it’s wrong to accuse me of cheating. She knew about my plans. I put her to bed and told her to rest. She knew about the friend I was visiting. I even told her to call me if she felt weak. Strangely, Priyanka wasn’t there for me when I got my jab and was unwell. We had had a fight then and she didn’t even want to be around me. It’s easy to say that I was partying with other girls, but one should take into account that there were three guys there as well. Why not ask me about it instead of putting up something that’s convenient to her on social media? She can fight with me, leave for Goa and be unreachable for weeks — how is that okay?”

When asked if he has reached out to her, the actor said, “I can’t reach out to somebody who has blocked me everywhere. I don’t even know what went wrong.”

