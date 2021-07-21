Anita Hassandani is busy embracing motherhood with her son Aaravv and keeps sharing his pictures and videos on her Instagram account. The Naagin actress took to the picture-sharing site and gave a glimpse of her new swanky luxury car and can you guess, who was the most excited about it?

Anita is one of the most popular television actresses in the country and has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades now.

The Naagin actress took to her Instagram and shared stories of her new swanky luxury car – Mercedes Benz in black colour and revealed who was most excited about it. Well, it was none other than Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy who got the same number plate as his son Aaravv Reddy’s birthday.

Sharing the same in her story, Anita Hassanandani wrote, “@AaravvReddy’s birthday, most excited about this.”

Isn’t that exciting?

Take a look at her stories here:

Did y’all notice the interiors of the car? Anita Hassanandani is proudly posing with her new luxury car and we can’t get enough of her bright radiant smile.

Meanwhile, Anita was last seen in Naagin 5 and has quit acting after she welcomed her first child with husband Rohit Reddy. She’s a full-time doting mother and often shares pictures and videos of her son Aaravv on social media.

The Naagin actress welcomed her son back in February this year and is now on a journey of losing pregnancy weight. Anita often gives a glimpse of her rigorous workout to her fans on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on Anita Hassanandani’s new swanky car? Tell us in the comments below.

