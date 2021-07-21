Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are really versatile. Despite their signature roles, they are capable of playing some really opposite characters. Before joining TMKOC, many cast members had already worked with big names. Raj Anadkat aka Tapu had worked with Pavitra Rishta 2 actor Shaheer Sheikh. Read on for details.

Most wouldn’t know but Raj made his TV debut with the show, Ek Rishta Sajhedaari Ka back in 2016. He replaced Bhavya Gandhi for the role of Tapu in 2017. But before all of this, the actor was seen in a small role in Mahabharat, where he played one of the 100 Kauravas.

Raj Anadkat had himself revealed the same in a conversation with SpotboyE. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor said, “I have been a part of many. It wasn’t a very important character but I played third brother of Kauravas among 100 and I was part of the show until the leap was introduced.”

Mahabharat starring Shaheer Sheikh, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Pooja Dhar witnessed a re-run amidst the lockdown. Many fans noticed Raj Anadkat and reached out to him on his Instagram.

Raj shared, “I am not watching the re-telecast but many of my fans are watching it and they keep sending me screenshots and ask if it’s me? So, I feel that great finally I am being noticed (laughs). After seeing the responses I did see one of the episodes, where I could see myself minorly. I was 15-year-old when I shot for it.”

Meanwhile, Raj Anadkat recently made a lot of noise over his comment on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Munmun Dutta’s post.

He left a couple of emoticons and that itself began the link-up rumours all over again!

