Singer Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor, has been away from social media for a long time. In a recent interaction, she opened up about quitting social media and said it has been a “divine” experience.

“It has been divine, I really enjoy it. I’m a shy and sensitive person. It has a lot of information, I realise how I was just pummelling myself with headlines and thoughts from other people all day and it did not give me much room to have ideas or brainstorm things. I am very grateful for that now,” she said on the Australian radio show “Ash London Live”.

Lorde however notes quitting social media also has a drawback. According to reports femalefirst.co.uk, the dinger said it becomes difficult to stay in touch with what her friends are up to.

“The only thing I do think is that I underestimated how much of my friends’ loves I kept up with on Instagram. People don’t really tell you what they’re up to, they just tell everyone via a story. That’s how people stay connected. I really have to make friend dates. I’ve been calendaring people’s birthdays now,” Lorde said.

