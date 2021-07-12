Advertisement

F9, the ninth film in the Fast & Furious film franchise, released recently and is currently impressing all with its box office numbers. While the film franchise is known for its car racing and living one mile at a time, did you know a few of the ‘family’ members did have their driver’s licenses when they were signed? In fact, one of these members still illegally drives around whenever behind the wheel.

Wondering who we are talking about? Well, it three of the franchise’s leading ladies – Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster & Nathalie Emmanuel. While Michelle and Jordana got their licenses while film the first film – The Fast and the Furious, the GoT star still doesn’t have this document. Read on to know all the actresses have to say about getting the film with a license and learning driving.

In a May 2013 conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Michelle Rodriguez revealed that she first learned to drive for The Fast and the Furious. Talking about getting her driver’s license then and developing some reckless driving habits, the actress who played Letty Ortiz in the Fast & Furious films said, “I got such a bad record with speeding ’cause I got my license for ‘Fast and Furious.’ After 11 points on your license, you’re like, ‘Yo, where’s that Prius at? I’m dropping this M3 somewhere.’”

During a telephonic conversation with EW in May 2016, Jordana Brewster, aka Mia, revealed she didn’t know how to drive when she was considered for the role in the first Fast & Furious movie. Talking about not having a driver’s license when she was signed, the actress added, “I didn’t get my license until I was 18, until the first movie, but once I got it, I am a speed freak, I will say.”

As reported by huffpost.com, Jordana Brewster had to pass her driver’s license test on the first try itself, or she would have been dropped from the movie due to insurance requirements.

While Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster got their driving licenses soon after coming on board the Fast & Furious franchise, Nathalie Emmanuel still doesn’t have one. During an interview with Essence, the actress who plays Ramsey in the films said, “I never got my license. It’s funny because I don’t drive either, and it was fun to kind of laugh at that.” She further added that she started learning to drive at 17 but was then busy as she started acting. She said, “I was either busy or broke—that’s the life of an actor, really!”

Adding that she has not can now drive after taking an intensive course, the Game Of Thrones fame actress added, “I actually know how to drive a car, I just haven’t got the legal license that says, you can do it without getting arrested.”

Did you know this trivia about the Fast and Furious ladies? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such trivia.

