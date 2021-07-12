Advertisement

Bella Hadid, who recently made headlines for her new romance with Marc Kalman, once again hogs the limelight for her appearance in the 74th Cannes red carpet. The American model took our breath away quite literally with her statement look by Schiaparelli. Scroll down to know more.

The model has walked the ramp for some of the biggest names in fashion. However, whenever she walks the red carpet, she sure proves to be the best showstopper we can possibly imagine. The supermodel is a regular at the Cannes red carpet and her appearance this year outdid all her past looks.

Advertisement

Bella Hadid appeared in a plain black body-hugging gown (Schiaparelli dress) with a wide neckline leaving little to the imagination. She concealed her breasts with a head-turning chain necklace with filigree designed lungs made on it. Now we wonder if it gets better than this from here!

The official Instagram account of the luxurious Italian fashion label, Schiaparelli, unveiled the pictures of Bella Hadid dressed in the incredible piece at the Cannes Film Festival. The supermodel’s dress is from the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection, which is designed by the Artistic Director of Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry. She wore the dress for the premiere of Tre Piani (Three Floors).

Sharing the picture, Schiaparelli captioned it “Schiaparelli is pleased to announce that @bellahadid appeared in #Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22, designed by Daniel Roseberry, at the premiere of “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” at the 74th Cannes Film Festival.” Take a look at the post below:

Bella Hadid completed her Cannes look with strappy embellished pumps, rhinestone adorned earrings and a matching ring. The supermodel then tied her tresses in a sleek top bun with a section of her locks left open in the back. She even opted for minimal make-up that included nude brown lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, well-defined eyebrows, a hint of blush on the cheeks, glowing skin and lots of highlighter.

Must Read: Robert Downey Jr Isn’t The Only One To Unfollow All His ‘Marvel’ Co-Stars – Complete List Of Which Celeb Follows Whom!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube