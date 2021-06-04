It was in 2019 when Hina Khan made heads turn when she walked on the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Not just was she appreciated for the massive feat she had achieved, but also for looking her glamorous and beautiful best. But did you know, Hina actually had cancelled going to a party that had Priyanka Chopra Jonas out of nervousness? Hear the story from her itself.

Advertisement

Wherever she goes, Hina Khan has to talk about her experience at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor most recently spoke about her experience of meeting Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the event and how she had cancelled going to that party because she wasn’t prepared. Below is all you need to know about the same, and also what Hina exactly has to say.

Advertisement

As per Hindustan Times, Hina Khan said, “I had no idea… All I knew was that I was going to attend the trailer launch of my film. I didn’t have an understanding of how big things would get. But it became huge, and then I realised how big of a deal it is. And an even bigger deal for me was receiving a text message from Priyanka Chopra, and I decided I would not go. I was so nervous.”

But later she was somehow convinced and decided not to skip the opportunity. Hina Khan added, “I arranged an outfit, got into an outfit, went and met her, and the rest was history.”

In the past, through an Instagram post, Hina Khan has said how Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her feel at home. Hina had written in an Instagram post, “An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared myself to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: The Family Man 3 Is Officially Revived! Manoj Bajpayee & Team To Take On Chinese Troops?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube