In light of this, pop culture merchandise brand Lost Universe has ranked Marvel’s cinema stars from friendliest to least friendly, based on who follows who on Instagram, with their findings below.
The Top 10 Friendliest Marvel Actors Are:
Mark Ruffalo
Doesn’t follow: Vin Diesel, Anthony Mackie and Dave Bautista
Chris Evans
Doesn’t follow: Samuel L Jackson, Dave Bautista, Tom Hiddleston and Vin Diesel
Tom Holland
Doesn’t follow: Sebastian Stan, Vin Diesel, Josh Brolin and Anthony Mackie
Chadwick Boseman
Doesn’t follow: Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Josh Brolin and Brie Larson
Jeremy Renner
Doesn’t follow: Brie Larson, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista and Anthony Mackie
Tom Hiddleston
Doesn’t follow: Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Zoe Saldana
Chris Hemsworth
Doesn’t follow: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Zoe Saldana
Chris Pratt
Doesn’t Follow: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Paul Bettany, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Vin Diesel and Tom Hiddleston
Zoe Saldana
Doesn’t follow: Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Paul Bettany, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Dave Bautista, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston
Josh Brolin
Doesn’t follow: Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Vin Diesel and Tom Hiddleston
The Actors Who Follow The Least Number Of their A-list Co-Stars Are:
Robert Downey Jr.
Unfollowed all the cast
Terrance Howard
Doesn’t follow any of the cast
Don Cheadle
Only follows: Samuel L Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson
Only follows: Chadwick Boseman and Don Cheadle
Brie Larson
Only follows: Brie Larson, Chadwick Boseman and Samuel L Jackson
In top position as the friendliest cast member is Mark Ruffalo who portrays Bruce Banner, better known as the Hulk, who follows the most superhero co-stars, making him the friendliest Marvel actor on Instagram. Interestingly, Robert Downey Jr., who unfollowed his cast members this week, is followed by all his A-list Marvel co-stars apart from Captain Marvel Brie Larson, Captain America Anthony Mackie, and Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista. The most unpopular cast member in the Marvel Universe is Vin Diesel, with only two of his cast members following him on Instagram.
