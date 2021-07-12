Advertisement

In light of this, pop culture merchandise brand Lost Universe has ranked Marvel’s cinema stars from friendliest to least friendly, based on who follows who on Instagram, with their findings below.

The Top 10 Friendliest Marvel Actors Are:

Mark Ruffalo

Advertisement

Doesn’t follow: Vin Diesel, Anthony Mackie and Dave Bautista

Chris Evans

Doesn’t follow: Samuel L Jackson, Dave Bautista, Tom Hiddleston and Vin Diesel

Tom Holland

Doesn’t follow: Sebastian Stan, Vin Diesel, Josh Brolin and Anthony Mackie

Chadwick Boseman

Doesn’t follow: Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Josh Brolin and Brie Larson

Jeremy Renner

Doesn’t follow: Brie Larson, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista and Anthony Mackie

Tom Hiddleston

Doesn’t follow: Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Zoe Saldana

Chris Hemsworth

Doesn’t follow: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Zoe Saldana

Chris Pratt

Doesn’t Follow: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Paul Bettany, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Vin Diesel and Tom Hiddleston

Zoe Saldana

Doesn’t follow: Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Paul Bettany, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Dave Bautista, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston

Josh Brolin

Doesn’t follow: Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Vin Diesel and Tom Hiddleston

The Actors Who Follow The Least Number Of their A-list Co-Stars Are:

Robert Downey Jr.

Unfollowed all the cast

Terrance Howard

Doesn’t follow any of the cast

Don Cheadle

Only follows: Samuel L Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson

Only follows: Chadwick Boseman and Don Cheadle

Brie Larson

Only follows: Brie Larson, Chadwick Boseman and Samuel L Jackson

In top position as the friendliest cast member is Mark Ruffalo who portrays Bruce Banner, better known as the Hulk, who follows the most superhero co-stars, making him the friendliest Marvel actor on Instagram. Interestingly, Robert Downey Jr., who unfollowed his cast members this week, is followed by all his A-list Marvel co-stars apart from Captain Marvel Brie Larson, Captain America Anthony Mackie, and Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista. The most unpopular cast member in the Marvel Universe is Vin Diesel, with only two of his cast members following him on Instagram.

Must Read: Stranger Things 4: David Harbour AKA Hopper Reveals Hiding A Secret For 5 Years: “This Is A Season When We’re Gonna Let Out”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube