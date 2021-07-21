Actor Ravi Bhatia is grateful to television because he says he learnt sword-fighting and horse-riding thanks to his small-screen shows. He says he picked up these skills working on historical and spiritual shows such as Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki and Jodha Akbar.

Advertisement

Currently, he is exploring OTT platforms as an actor and producer while at the same time he is also looking out for challenging roles to return to television.

Advertisement

Ravi Bhatia said, “Working in TV shows has been a blessing for me. I have learned sword-fighting and horse-riding for my roles and learning them was a lifetime experience. It is benefiting me even today.”

Talking about currently being busy with OTT, Ravi Bhatia said, “I enjoy OTT but I can never quit television. It has given me all the fame and success. I want to make a comeback. I am looking for a strong and challenging role to return.”

Ravi, who is popularly known for television series such as Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se and Ishq Subhan Allah, currently stars in the web series Shukla: The Tiger. Mr Bhatia. He is also looking forward to the release of his next web series Margaon: The Closed File – costarring Zeenat Aman. He will also be seen as a lead actor in the upcoming Bollywood film “The Conversation”.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Priyanka Udhwani Accuses Boyfriend Anshul Pandey Of Cheating & Toxic Behaviour!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube